In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the house is all set to get a new captain, Shehnaaz Gill Or Vishal Aditya Singh. During the task, inmates have to sacrifice their precious items for either of the captaincy contenders who they want to see become the captain of the house. While Rashami destroys get family photo frame, Asim destroys his workout belt. The gesture of Asim wins Shehnaaz heart and she tells Siddharth that it is a very big gesture and we should appreciate it.

However, Siddharth tells Shehnaaz that he did not need the belt so it is not a very good gesture but he is happy that he did it for her. Later, Siddharth shouts at Shehnaaz and takes a dramatic action and takes her blanket out of the room. Siddharth says that she needs help and later goes to her to convince Shehnaaz. Siddharth even tears apart his favourite blanket for Shehnaaz.



On the other hand, Arti Singh refuses to destroy her mother’s letter saying that in weak moments, it is this letter that keeps her going. Mahira Sharma too refuses to shred her mother’s photograph.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, TV’s new Naagin aka Jasmine Bhasin entered the house as a guest. She was asked to spread Christmas cheer and help the two teams in the competition by giving them suitable points. However, it seemed like her entry brought another chaos in the house and encouraged Siddharth Shukla to dig out the things from the past, that, of course, included Rashami Desai. As soon as Jasmine entered, Rashami said she was sure Siddharth was going to get more points in the task because Jasmine seemed heavily impressed with him since always. And that was visible too.