In the next episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla are one of the most loved contestants of the show and their fans are loving their jodi. Siddharth is often seen poking Shehnaaz and she usually takes it in a fun way. However, this time Siddharth got the heat from Shehnaaz after he taunts Shehnaaz while talking to Mahira. In the latest promo, he can be heard saying to Shehnaaz that she is the most sorted person in the house and he doesn’t understand why people get jealous of her.

Listening to the taunt, Shehnaaz asks Siddharth to keep his mouth shut and to not irritate her but he kept poking her with his ‘jealous’ comments. Shehnaaz then retaliates and pushes him away and asks him to not say such things. She then breaks down into tears and later she goes and lies down on the bed. Siddharth comes to her to convince her but she says that he is unnecessarily making her cry. Siddharth gets surprised by her statement and Shehnaaz, out of rage, slaps him.



On the other hand, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into an ugly fight. Latter bangs the door of the confession room and tells Bigg Boss that either of them can stay in the house. Bigg Boss warns them and asks them if they can peacefully stay together and Vishal throws away his mike. Later, Bigg Boss opens the gate for them to leave.

Meanwhile, the makers leave the decision on inmates to vote between Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga and with the majority of votes she got evicted from the house. Vishal, Mahira, Paras, Siddharth, Rashami, Asim, Shefali Jarriwala take Shefali Bagga’s name and Shehnaaz Gill takes Madhurima Tuli’s name.