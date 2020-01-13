Shehnaaz Gill was schooled by Salman Khan in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 for overreacting on situations like a spoilt child. Later, as the host left the house, Shehnaaz started refusing to talk to the contestants, especially the ones who were close to her in the show. She first asked Siddharth Shukla to stay away, followed by Arti Singh and Madhurima Tuli both of whom tried to make her feel comfortable after everything that happened in the house in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Later, both Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen discussing how it almost appears that Shehnaaz has gone eliminated from the show. Paras was also seen telling Arti to not pamper Shehnaaz so much because her childish behaviour needs to be stopped. Siddharth goes back to her twice later but Shehnaaz snubs her again and again. She picks up her pillow and mattress to switch her place and when Sid objects to that, she once again shuts herself and asks him to go away.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan announced that no one is going to be evicted this week and all the contestants still stand nominated for elimination. Hina Khan also entered the house to conduct a special task between Shehnaaz and Asim Riaz at the end of which Asim was declared the winner. He then became the first member of the Elite Club which was introduced by Bigg Boss as the new section in the house recently.

