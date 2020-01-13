Siddharth Shukla as left in a tizzy when Shehnaaz Gill confessed her feelings for him for the first time in Bigg Boss 13 house. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had warned Siddharth against Shehnaaz’ increasing possessiveness towards him which can result in a bad obsession. Now, in the latest episode that aired on Monday, it seemed like Salman was almost right when Shehnaaz didn’t only tell Siddharth that she has grown feelings for him but also tried to justified the violence by telling him that if two people belong to each other, they can hit each other anytime.

Shehnaaz also threatened Siddharth by saying she will rip apart those who would try to come in between their relationship. “Phaad ke rakh dugi,” said Shehnaaz while issuing a warning against those who would not like to see her together with Siddharth. She also told her that he only belongs to him and she will destroy everyone trying to damage her relationship with her. The man, trying to gauge the sensitivity of the situation, kept looking at Shehnaaz without uttering a single word. Later, when she hugged her and said ‘I love you’, Siddharth reciprocated by saying ‘theek hai‘.

Later, Shehnaaz and Siddharth were seen talking about their future after Bigg Boss and if they would miss each other after the show.

Meanwhile, Asim beat Shehnaaz in becoming the first member of the elite club, a new section that was introduced by Bigg Boss in the game. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!