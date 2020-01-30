Bigg Boss season 13 is full of entertainment with a lot of twists after the entries of Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh’s connections in the house. With the finale being around the corner, the contestants are liking their connections who are here to support them. While a few connections like Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaaz have already started their game plan, there are a few who are about to come.

In the latest promo video by the channel, we will get to see a fight between Mahira, Paras and Shehbaz. When Shehbaz came to the house, he told Shehnaaz that she should not talk to Mahira and Paras and he tried to talk to Sidharth that they both are his enemies. In the game, Shahbaaz will give it back to Paras and Mahira and will pass a series of sassy yet personal comments. Shahbaaz will say, “Aagaya Mahira ka pappu” to Paras. Mahira also goes up to Shehbaz and says, ‘Shehnaaz ko Bolu, Sidharth ka pappu? Tameez nahi hai baat karne ki.?’

Shehbaz and Paras continue to argue when the former taunts Pras about asking for money from girls. Shehnaaz’s brother taunts Paras about living off girls’ money “Ladkiyo Ke Paise Khata Hai”, indirectly pointing out at Salman Khan’s comment on Paras that his girlfriend Akanksha Puri used to send him things from outside.

Watch the video here:



Shahbaaz makes Sidharth and Shehnaaz understand that they should stay away from Rashami Desai as she is the one who said that without Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill is nothing in the game.