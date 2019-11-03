Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is in the house and has managed to gather headlines for some reason or the other. Be it her chemistry with her co-contestant Paras Chhabra or Salman Khan’s partiality towards her. Before entering the Big Boss house, the Punjabi singer-actor had shed light on her strategies inside the house. She has won hearts inside and outside the house and a video of Colors fan page shows Shehnaaz in a state of shock after seeing a new wild card entry, Himanshi Khurana.

The show will see Himanshi Khurana, considered to be one of the biggest rivals of Shehnaaz Gill. Everyone in the house is greeting the Punjabi model and actor and what we notice is Shehnaaz’s reaction after seeing Himanshi. She shouts and creates a ruckus and goes out of control seeing Himanshi walk inside the BB house. The video has gone viral and has garnered over 137,905 views.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen saying Bigg Boss that you should not have done this and pulls her hair very badly and cries out loud in the garden area.



Before entering the house, Himanshi has said that she is not interested in going to the Bigg Boss house as she doesn’t want to sort her issues or fight with Shehnaaz. She also spoke about her fight with Shehnaaz and went on to reveal how she body-shamed her in the past and also abused her family, but said that she does not intend to bring it up in the house. She also said how Shehnaaz started the fight when she commented on her saying she has gotten a lip surgery done.