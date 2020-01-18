Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati entered the house as a special guest in the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The promo of the next episode showed Gautam entering the house and teasing Shehnaaz Gill. If you are an ardent viewer of the show, you would know that Shehnaaz is a big fan of Gautam and she has often expressed her wish of meeting him on the show. Seems like the makers finally decided to fulfill the same wish and sent Gautam in the house.

Interestingly, the promo shows the rest of the contestants in a frozen manner except Shehnaaz. The video shows her running towards Gautam and hugging her tightly while he warns her against the presence of Siddharth Shukla. Gautam tells Shehnaaz that ‘there’s the big man behind you’ and she says ‘I don’t care.’ Later, she is seen kissing Gautam all over his face as Siddharth stands there and keeps smiling.

In another glimpse from the show, both Shehnaaz and Siddharth are seen flaunting their cute chemistry around. Shehnaaz tries to impress Siddharth by wearing her voluminous blue coloured gown and Siddharth keeps teasing her by calling her by cute names.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The duo shot for a special sequence as part of the weekend episode to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The promo of the episode is yet to be out but the pictures are all over social media. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!