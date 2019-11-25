Bigg Boss 13 is going to get spiced up with Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla‘s chemistry. Seems like the makers finally decided to listen to the fans who wanted to see some hot chemistry between two of the most popular contestants inside the house. In the new promo released by the channel on social media, Siddharth and Rashami are seen performing in a romantic video as part of a task. However, their performance seems so genuine it’s absolutely drool-worthy.

It all started when Bigg Boss assigned a task to Siddharth and Rashami by asking them to make a romantic video. Interestingly, the video is being directed by Shehnaz Gill while Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh are seen helping the couple. The video published by the channel on its Twitter handle shows Siddharth and Rashami getting intimate on the tunes of Neend Udi Udi from the film Saathiya. They dance together in the pool, get cozy and display a sexy bonding which is enough to set your screens on fire. Check out this video:

Siddharth and Rashami are known to be on loggerheads ever since the season began. They are often seen claiming that they don’t even want to see each other’s faces in the house let alone talk cordially. Now, it’s interesting to see how Bigg Boss is trying to cash in on such grave animosity between the two and strategising new tasks to entertain the audience. Siddharth’s proximity with Shehnaz, Devoleena and Arti is also not new. Therefore, it becomes even more interesting when Bigg Boss asks these three to help Sid and Rashami in curating the romantic video.

