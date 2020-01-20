Things seem to be changing between the popular couples inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. After a few hits and misses between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill seem to be at the loggerheads. Or at least that’s what the latest episode of the controversial reality show suggests. In the episode that aired on Monday, January 20, Siddharth was seen telling Shehnaaz that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore. He tells her that she should find a different bed for herself because he doesn’t want to bond with her. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, refuses to understand him and keeps telling him that she would continue to irritate him come what may.

A furious Siddharth then asks Shehnaaz to stay away from him in every manner possible. He folds his hands in front of her and tells her that he is very selective when it comes to his friends and Shehnaaz doesn’t deserve to be the one. While Siddharth keeps showing he is extremely annoyed with her, she maintains her calm and tells him that she’s not going away and she cares for him genuinely.

Later, Shehnaaz is seen discussing with Mahira how Siddharth has been behaving distant with her. She tells her that Siddharth is not revealing the reason behind the sudden change in his behaviour.

Does this mean SidNaaz are rethinking their equation? Do you think Siddharth Shukla is throwing unnecessary tantrums or is it Shehnaaz who’s behaving emotionally demanding with the man? Watch out this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!