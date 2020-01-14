In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla finally makes it clear in front of Shehnaaz Gill that there lives outside the show are going to be completely different and she will have to learn to deal with it. The actor was warned by Salman Khan in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode against Shehnaaz and how she has fallen in love with him which can have dangerous repercussions in the future. Keeping in mind the same piece of advice, Siddharth told Sana that it won’t be possible for him to meet her often outside the house. He tells her that he won’t be able to replicate the kind of attention he is currently giving to her in the house once the show is over and everyone has gone back to their usual business.

An already upset Shehnaaz is taken aback after Siddharth’s candid confession. She tells him that she is aware of her routine and she doesn’t think she won’t be able to do away with his attention. Shehnaaz tells Siddharth that she will miss him and the time spent with him inside the house. Siddharth then adds that he will be too busy working and won’t be able to talk to her on the phone on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, in another surprising incident from the episode, Siddharth and Rashami shared a light moment. Sid tells Rashami that her eyes speak a lot and he understands what they say to which Rashami says that she’s glad he still understands the language of her eyes after so many years of working together.

