Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan will see the re-entry of Reshami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in tonight’s episode. Their entry has triggered a variety of reactions from the inmates. While some screamed with happiness and ran towards the bahu babes of the house to welcome them, others were just disappointed.

In the promo shared at the end of Wednesday’s episode, a call bell rings and Reshami and Devoleena enter the house clad in pink attire. They made an eventful entry by dancing and laughing as they greeted their friends inside the house. While the duo hugged Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Shukla expressed her disappointment. Reshami event went ahead to hug her new connection Arhaan Khan.

Rashami was told that Siddharth is not happy and she responded by saying that it does not matter to her. On the other hand, Shehnaaz says that the family is complete now.



By the end of the promo, Siddharth and Asim Riaz talk about the other team how they are getting stronger with the re-entry of Reshami and Devoleena. He further said that their team is anyway breaking apart.

However, it will be interesting to watch how wild card contestants mingle around with Reshami and Devoleena.

Earlier, in an interview, Shefali Bagga, who got evicted from the show, feels that she is out of the house because of Devoleena and Reshami. She said, “I think they were trying to play safe and support their friends. But this was a personal task. I think it was too late when they realised it. Paras had made it clear that he would give immunity to Mahira. So we should have played an individual game. After all, only one will win the title and not a group.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss nominated Siddharth Shukla for two weeks following his aggressive behaviour towards Mahira Sharma. Shehnaaz Gill has also been nominated for a week after she denied coming to the hall room despite several warnings from house captain Arti Singh and Bigg Boss himself.