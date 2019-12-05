Actor Siddharth Shukla has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill, sometimes with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, has been appreciated by the viewers. While he’s playing all good and impressing the viewers with his presence inside the house, something might just pave a hindrance in his smooth journey. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Siddharth has been diagnosed with typhoid inside the house. However, there’s no need to freak out since he’s recovering well and doesn’t need to be hospitalised, unlike Devoleena who had to go out of the show following a back injury.

Siddharth is playing quite efficiently in the house. He recently became the captain of the house. However, most of the contestants felt he didn’t perform his job well. This also led to the removal of his name from the next captaincy task. He has now teamed up with Paras Chhabra to play against Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana and Hindustani Bhau.

Siddharth’s fans have come out in support of him on Twitter by trending #KeepGoingSidharthShukla and #IAmWithSidShukla. Many Twitter users have made interesting posts about how Siddharth is the sole hero in the house and is always targeted for being strong and popular. One of the major reasons behind the trends is Siddharth’s enmity with Asim. The two used to be best friends earlier, however, their relationship took a complete u-turn and now, they can’t stand each other eye-to-eye. In fact, Siddharth has been accused of pushing and being physically violent with Asim on occasions more than one. Even in the ongoing task, Siddharth is seen pushing Asim away in between a strong argument.

