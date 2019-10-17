Bigg Boss 13: Today’s episode begins with paras and Siddharth Shukla fighting. Siddharth Shukla And Siddhartha Dey argue over people doing their duties in between the tasks. Devoleena, Paras, and Reshami talk about managing duty. Reshami talks about Siddharth Shukla and says she hadn’t seen his good side inside the house but he has a good side and he is not a bad human. Aarti tries to calm Siddharth. Paras and Devoleena talk about Siddharth and says he knows what he has been up to for the last one year. He says he was a dug addict. Devoleena is shocked. They talk about Aarti not understand the characteristics of Siddharth. Reshami breaks down into tears. Devoleena and Siddharth Shukla try to sort out their misunderstandings.

Next day contestants wake up to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s popular track ‘What is Your Mobile Number’. They wake up to jail being constructed inside the house after contestants request Bigg Boss to build a jail as they want to send Siddharth Shukla to jail for his behaviour.

Devoleena and Reshami talk about Siddharth Shukla and say that they don’t like him. Reshami clarifies to Shehnaaz that she doesn’t like Siddharth Shukla because there are reasons. Shahnaaz asks Reshami why Siddharth and her hate each other. She further asks her if she was in a relationship with him.

Bigg Boss asks the contestant to nominate one member of the house for jail. Abu Malik nominates Siddharth and Paras. Devoleena nominates Siddhartha Dey and Devoleena. Aarti nominates Paras and Shehnaaz. Asim nominates Shefali and Shehnaaz. Paras nominates Siddharth Shukla and Aarti Singh. Shefali nominates Aarti and Reshami. Shehnaaz nominates herself and Siddhartha Dey. Siddharth Shukla nominates Paras and Reshami.



Reshami and Siddharth Shukla get into a heated argument and Reshami says that he is the only one who has issues in the house. Paras and Siddharth fight over not performing duties and helping each other. Devoleena is no longer the queen of the house. Paras tries to manipulate Shehnaaz that she doesn’t support him even when he is right. He says that Aarti took her name still she trusts her and Siddharth Shukla.