Bigg Boss 13: Tonight’s episode begins with Siddharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma’s fight after Siddharth pushes Mahira and she gets hurt on her head. Paras threatens Siddharth over his action. Paras, Mahira continues fighting with Siddharth. Arti talks about her feud with Shehnaaz after the latter shows attitude to her. Arti tells Shehnaaz that she can’t be anyone’s friend if she cannot keep friendship with Siddharth Shukla.

Himanshi Khurana breaks down into tears and talks about the controversy with Shehnaaz. Arti and Asim talk about the task and Asim want Arti to be out as he wants to keep Vikas aka Bhau in the task. The task resumes again. Shehnaaz gets aggressive and throws boxes on Asim, Arti and Siddharth. Mahira goes out of control and howls and cries at Siddharth Shukla and Shefali Khurana. Mahira slams Siddharth by calling him old and slang him. Paras tries to calm her down.

Paras and Mahira talk about Siddharth Shukla and Paras says the audience will know his real side. On the other hand, Shehnaaz breaks down into tears once again. Shefali, Himanshi, Siddharth talk about Mahira’s aggressive behaviour. Paras tells Siddharth to not go till parents while fighting and to be in the limits. They get into a fight once again and exchange an ugly war of words.

Bigg Boss asks all contestants to come to the hall room but Shehnaaz denies to come out. Arti asks her to come out and gives her punishment to wash utensils following her behaviour. Bigg Boss tells contestants that ‘josh’is good during the task but too much of ‘josh’ can injure other contestants. Furthermore, Bigg Boss warns Siddharth against his aggressive behaviour and nominates him for two weeks. Bigg Boss also nominates Shehnaaz for a week following her behaviour.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Siddharth talk about busive language exchange in the house by him. They get into an argument. Siddharth keeps poking Khesari but he walks away of the room.

Siddharth Shukla talks to Bigg Boss and asks him where was he wrong and what limits has he crossed during the task.

Shehnaaz goes inside the confession room and reveals that she has a problem with Himanshi and how Siddharth broke her trust and ignores her inside the house. She further says that she likes to take attention. She says that she will talk to Siddharth and want to do friendship with Himanshi.

Shehnaaz apologises to Arti over her behaviour in the last few days. Arti says that she is hurt by her ‘shut up’ comment. Shefali makes Shehnaaz understand not hurt her friends and to talk to Siddharth. Shehnaaz plans to kiss Siddharth in his sleep to apologise to him. Shehnaaz kisses Siddharth on his cheeks but gets scared.

The next day, contestants wake to ‘Proper Patola’ song. Arti and Mahira get into a fight.