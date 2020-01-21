Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were once again seen at loggerheads over a bitter argument in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13. During a new task, both of them couldn’t hold their anger and got involved in a physical fight. While Asim refused to believe that Vishal breached a rule of the game, Siddharth dragged Asim’s father in their argument that further upset Asim and he went on to show aggression at a more serious level. Siddharth then once again lost his cool and pushed Asim. This ensured a never-ending fight which went on till the next task and is continued as the show moves on.

Bigg Boss kept asking the two to stay away from each other but everything went in vain. Siddharth and Asim kept raising their voices to the maximum, ignoring everyone else around, even Bigg Boss’ instructions. Everything seemed little cooled down between the two for the last three weeks, not for long though! Siddharth and Asim are known to behave wildly in the game when it comes to pulling each other down in the game and their enmity found a new level this time.

As shown in the promo of the new episode, they didn’t even care for Hina Khan’s presence in the house, who arrived as the guest. Siddharth and Asim stood up on their chairs in between the task and challenged each other for a physical brawl right there. Bigg Boss asked both of them to come inside the confession room while they kept hurling abuses at each other and didn’t care for other people around.

These two don’t seem to be getting along anytime soon. There are more weeks left in the game! Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!