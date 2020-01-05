Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut enters the Bigg Boss house along with Jassie Gill to promote her upcoming film Panga. During the episode, she rolls out a task for different inmates. She asks Rashami and Shehnaaz for a dance faceoff. She also calls Paras to impress her. Then, she calls Siddharth and asks him to romance with her. The duo can be seen romancing with a rose and romantic song in the background.

This leaves Shehnaaz Gill jealous and she breaks down into tears. Seeing her crying, Jassie Gill sings her song ‘Yeah Baby’ and she hugs him.

Later, she goes inside the bedroom and breaks down again and inmates try to convince her and ask her the reason for her break down.

Meanwhile, the inmates vote Mahira Sharma the weaker contender than Rashami Desai leaving the former upset with the decision. Salman rolls out a task where contenders are supposed to decide who the weakest housemate between Mahira and Rashami and are supposed to give their opinion on the same. All the contestants vote Mahira Sharma as the weakest inmate in the house.

As per the latest reports, Shefali Bagga will be eliminated today. A source close to the inside happenings inside the house has revealed that Rashami Desai has bagged the maximum number of votes and Vishal has grabbed the second position. Shefali Jarriwala has received a lesser number of votes. However, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Jarriwala are in the bottom four.

Earlier, Rashami Desai broke down into tears after Paras Chhabra asked Mahira Sharma to not cook food for her, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, and Madhurima Tuli. He also addressed them as ‘faltu people’ in front of the guests Ajay Devgn and Kajol. It all happened when Kajol and Ajay called Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for a task where they have to say a good and a bad thing for each other.