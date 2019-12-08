As the makers of Bigg Boss 13 promised, yet another new twist awaits the audience this season. Two of the most popular contestants inside the house – Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra are all set to enter a secret room. The entire concept of having a secret room inside the house is already quite exciting for the audience and this is the first time in the current season that a contestant is being sent into a room away from the main house. What is also exciting is the fact that Paras was out from the game for the last few days and it will be interesting for the Bigg Boss fans to see him reuniting with his foe-turn-friend Sid in a secret room.

The latest promo of the show reveals that the rest of the contestants are not aware of this development and they are left clueless when Bigg Boss announces that Siddharth is being moved out of the house for some time. The news especially affects Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. The latter even breaks down into tears considering two people with whom she shared the maximum bond are now out of the house.

Earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also stepped out of the house owing to her injured back. Paras later followed to get his injured finger fixed.

This new twist is definitely going to create havoc inside the house. Also, the new bonding between Siddharth and Paras is surely going to entertain the audience. Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana has been evicted from the house leaving Asim Riaz devastated.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!