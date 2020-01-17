The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 showed Siddharth Shukla‘s mother entering the house. The actor teared up seeing his mother around as she talked about how he’s looking on the camera and the audience is expressing a lot of love for him on social media. Among many other instructions that she gave to Sid, two seemed the most important. First, he was asked to stop wearing his favourite grey shorts and second, he was asked to not smoke too much. Siddharth looked extremely happy and emotional as his mother set the instructions straight for him.

Siddharth’s mom met all other contestants including Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala. She recalled meeting Shefali 10 years back when she was dating Sid. Rashami, too, got emotional seeing Sid’s mom telling her that she should take care of herself. Rashami told Sid’s mother that she takes care of Siddharth and he does the same for her.

Later, Rashami broke down while missing her mother and she was comforted by Siddharth who also made her drink water and held her arms to extend his support. Siddharth and Rashami’s bonding definitely impressed the audience and it resulted in hashtag #SidRash to go trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Paras’ mother also entered the house and warned him against being with Mahira Sharma and their “chipta chipti”. The actor was taken aback with his mother’s instructions who asked him to play individually and not think of playing for others, especially Mahira. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!