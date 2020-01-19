In the next episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers roll out another task for the contestants and make Asim Riaz the ‘sanchalak’ of the task. However, during the task, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz get into a physical fight and pushes each other away. The once ‘good friends’ once again get into a dirty fight and other inmates try to drift them away. Sidharth tells Asim to meet him outside and then see what will happen. To which, Asim says that whatever he wants to do, he can do it here. Later, Sidharth expresses and shouts at top of his voice with Paras and he tries to calm him down.

Meanwhile, Rashami and Mahira get into a verbal spat after Paras Chhabra talks about contestants calling Mahira Sharma weak. To which, Salman Khan tells him to let her take a stand for herself on the matter. Rashami Desai also says that let Mahira talk for herself. Listening to Rashami, Mahira gets into a dirty fight with her and Rashami tells her that she knows that Mahira doesn’t like her. They get into a spat and Mahira breaks down into tears and loses her cool. Out of rage, she reveals that she hates Rashami Desai and cannot stand her.



Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house today in a bid to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. In the promo shared, Salman Khan asks the actors, who are inside the house, to mimic their favourite jodis in the house. First, they enact Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s romance on the show. Sara enacts as Mahira and Kartik as Paras and hilariously mimics how Paras keeps kissing Mahira on the cheeks.