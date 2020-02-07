In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla gets targeted after he saves Paras Chhabra instead of saving Arti Singh or Shehnaaz Gill from nominations. In the latest promo, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti and Paras can be seen sitting on the couch when Shehnaaz asks him why he did not choose to save her instead of Paras. She further says that he wants her to be out of the game and he priorities Paras over her.

Paras Chhabra tells Shehnaaz that she has supported her morally but not in the game. If she plays her own game, he is also playing his own game as he has not come here to play for her. Arti also claims that Sidharth was able to payback because Shehnaaz and her saved him during the ‘pyada’ task. Sidharth says that its not her but him, who has stood for her in the entire game.



Paras interferes and says that loyalty is very important and she has never given that to Sidharth. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor says I have ditched Arti and Shehnaaz according to their friend ‘Asim Riaz’ and claims that he is a bad friend. Elsewhere, in the gym area, Asim laughs at their fight.



Earlier, Sidharth beats Asim and manages to save Paras Chhabra but this irks Asim and he questions Sidharth’s loyalty towards Arti. He calls him ‘dhokebaaz’ and adds that’s the reason why he has no friends in the house. However, Sidharth clarifies that Paras has saved him earlier and he just wants to repay him this time. This also leaves Arti disheartened and the two arch-rivals get into an ugly war of words. Meanwhile, Rashami interferes and asks what will they derive with this fight and the Dil se Dil Tak actors also get into a verbal fight.