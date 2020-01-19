In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan entered the house to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. For the fun segment, the actors asked the contestants to take one name of an inmate who they do not want to see in their ‘kal’. When asked from Sidharth Shukla, he says that he doesn’t want to see Shehnaaz Gill in his future as he has become very possessive of her and she keeps flipping from Gautam Gulati to Kartik Aaryan.

During the episode, Salman Khan asks the actors, who are inside the house, to mimic their favourite jodis in the house. First, they enact Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s romance on the show. Sara enacts as Mahira and Kartik as Paras and hilariously mimics how Paras keeps kissing Mahira on the cheeks. Next, they enact Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Kartik says, “Pyaar do na mujhko (Give me love)” and hilariously recreates her hit of rage where she hits herself and says that she is not jealous of Mahira.



Meanwhile, Salman also distributes duties to all the contestants after many inmates were not performing their duties due to no captain in the house.



Also, Paras Chhabra talks about contestants calling Mahira Sharma weak. To which, Salman Khan tells him to let her take a stand for herself on the matter. Rashami Desai also says that let Mahira talk for herself. Listening to Rashami, Mahira gets into a dirty fight with her and Rashami tells her that she knows that Mahira doesn’t like her. They get into a spat and Mahira breaks down into tears and loses her cool. Out of rage, she reveals that she hates Rashami Desai and cannot stand her.