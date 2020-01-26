In the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most discussed personalities. From his verbal fights with Asim to his friendships with Mahira and Paras, everything becomes a highlight of the episode. Many contestants in the house call him angry young man, others have touted him as a loyal friend. If we talk about his behaviour in the recent episodes including Weekend Ka Vaar, fans have noticed that Sidharth was seen apparently disturbed and upset over his broken friendship with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s equation was one such thing that every ‘SidNaaz’ fan found super adorable. Now that they are separated, one of their fans has shared a video where she can be seen breaking down while talking about them.

Speaking of this, in last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sidharth was seen seemingly upset over his broken bond with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. All this happened after a caller questioned Shehnaaz’s loyalty towards Shukla, for which she had no real answer.

A ‘SidNaaz’ fan shared a video where she can be seen breaking down after their separation. She tells that they both are in pain and they are not at all happy being separated. She is urging the makers of the show to not separate Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

Watch the video here:

#SidNaazIsEmotion COULDN’T STOP MY SELF FROM POSTING THIS I HOPE IT REACHED THE RIGHT PEOPLE SOMEHOW I PRAY WITH POSITIVITY TO GOD TO BRING THEM BACK TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/mBt0u8NWOh — SIDNAAZ FAN NO MATTER WHAT (@youcannothandle) January 23, 2020

Sidharth was later seen talking to Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala and discussing over the betrayal that he has received from Shehnaaz and Asim. He got a little emotional and said that he never excepted things to take such a drastic turn.