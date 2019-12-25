Bigg Boss 13 has turned into a madhouse after Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s horrible fight. And now things have turned uglier between the two of them. Rashami Desai made some shocking revelations about Siddharth Shukla from the past love life. The actor, in a conversation with her boyfriend Arhaan Khan, revealed the incidents that happened when they were shooting for their show Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors TV. Rashami told that Siddharth was thrown out from the show twice and he even came pleading to her for forgiveness later. To confirm the reports now, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Vaishnavi Macdonald, who played Shukla’s on-screen mother, has come out in public. She has revealed some shocking truths about the two rivals.

Vaishnavi has said yes to Rashami’s accusations of calling Sidharth Shukla a bully in the BB 13 house. A video of Vaishnavi Macdonald has been shared by The Khabri on Twitter where she has spilled the beans of Shukla’s behaviour. She is heard saying, “He had a problem with a male co-star. He, Siddharth, even misbehaved with him. In my opinion, Siddharth was to be blamed here. That boy (Sidharth’s co-star) was doing his work and Sidharth would deliberately use dirty language against him on the sets in front of everyone. He (Sidharth) would make fun of his mannerisms and acting. That boy (Sidharth’s co-star) wasn’t a newcomer. He had acted before. So, I thought that was unprofessional (on Sidharth Shukla’s part) because that boy later refused to work with Sidharth.”

Vaishnavi ma'am was playing shukla's mother role in #dilsediltak show. Let's see this video. Shuklas bad behavior of co star and Junior's. vikas gupta is also know this fact but vikas protect shukla.

Rashami and Sidharth started this Bigg Boss 13 with ugly fights. Salman Khan had told Rashami over the weekend to sort out their past hinting that both of them may have been in a romantic relationship. Let’s wait and watch what happens in the coming week.