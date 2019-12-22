Did you know about Rashami Desai‘s struggle during her bankruptcy days? Or her role as a landlord? Or her love story with Arhaan Khan? Or her issues with her family? Well, her stint on “Bigg Boss” season 13 has brought Rashami’s personal life out in open, and ensuing big ratings for the reality TV show. Before she stepped into “Bigg Boss” house, Rashami was the beautiful heroine of shows like “Uttaran” and “Dil Se Dil Tak”. “Bigg Boss” has changed all of that, opening up the pandora’s box on her personal life.

For most parts, her “Bigg Boss” journey has been about tussles with her “Dil Se Dil Tak” co-star Sidharth Shukla — a fact pointed out even by host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on many occasions. The entry of Arhaan, whose had been speculated for long, added further twist.

Soon, rumours were doing the rounds that they would tie the knot in the house, where you have to leave behind the advantages of social media and cellphones, and embrace the concept of complete isolation from the outside world. It seems that the couple ditched their plan to get hitched, but not the one to make their romance public. Just when their love was blossoming, came a twist when Salman revealed that Arhaan is already married and has a kid.

As the loved-up couple coped up with the issue, another hurdle came up, when Arhaan went into money matters while talking to contestant Shefali Bagga. “Jab Rashami se mila tha, iske account mein zero balance tha. Wahaan se leke yahaan tak main Rashami ko kaise leke aaya hoon, mera dil janta hai. Khatam ho chuki thi, Rashami Desai road par thi (When I met Rashami, she had zero balance in her bank account. Only my heart knows how I bailed her out from that situation to where she is now. She was finished, Rashami Desai was down in the streets,” he bragged to Shefali.

Rashami confessed that the remark about the bankruptcy was true, but didn’t get into detail. However, the real twist came when Salman, clarifying on the issue, jokingly revealing that Rashami has five flats out of which she has given three on rent. He also said that there are claims being made that Arhaan’s family is entering her house in her absence. Think the issue was done for good? There’s another angle.

In a recent episode, Rashami claimed that a third person has access to her house keys and that Arhaan is being framed! She even warned the third person to stop it, or face consequences when she came out of the house. In a scene, she has also seen hinting at a family dispute and saying that her younger brother has been manipulated. In the show so far, Rashami has shown different sides of her personality — as a performer, a trusting girlfriend, an elder sister, a self-made woman, a fighter and an arch-enemy. With the show getting an extension of five weeks, it is to be seen how the story of Rashami Desai unfolds further, and what another deep secret comes out.