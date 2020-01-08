Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arti Singh have been friends even before they entered the show. However, with the recent turn of events and equations inside the house, their friendship has hit the rock and they are no longer friends. However, Shehnaaz tries to mend things between the two good friends. Shenaaz tells Arti that Rashami feels bad when she only talks to her in Siddharth Shukla’s absence.

Arti replies to Shehnaaz that she didn’t say a word or questioned Rashami when the caller informed that Rashami using her emotionally. Rashami realises that Shehnaaz is talking about her to Arti and tells about the same to Madhurima Tuli. Arti says that she has heart her time and again with her mean comments and she can never justify herself. She also says that Arhaan Khan is Rashami’s puppet and he got evicted trying to save her.



Earlier, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh got into an ugly fight after Former calls latter ‘Siddharth Shukla’s puppet’. It all started when Rashami heard Arti saying that Rashami is a bad company to stay with. When Rashami goes to confront her, they exchange an ugly war of words and get into a fight. Arti tries to clarify that she was saying in another sense. Rashami asks Arti to not talk to her anymore. Rashami says to Arti that the word is not good.

Meanwhile, During the captaincy task, Bigg Boss cancels the task and punishes Mahira, Paras, and Asim for making the task get cancelled. While Asim’s team wants Rashami to be the next captain, Siddharth’s team wishes to make Paras the captain. During the task, Rashami takes a dig at Siddharth and burns his poster making him out of the captaincy. On the other hand, Vishal burns Arti’s poster and says that she will be biased and give no work to Siddharth. However, by the end, Asim, who has Rashami’s poster and Paras, who has Asim’s poster, get into a fight. Mahira, who has Paras’ poster, denies to burn it and says ‘Bigg Boss has given me Paras’.