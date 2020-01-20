Madhurima Tuli might have bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 13 house but her absence is not making Vishal Aditya Singh feel happier. In the latest episode of the show, he told Shehnaaz and Asim that he is missing Madhurima and he has to meet her for one last time outside the house to sort out a few things. The actors added that there’s something between him and Madhurima that can’t go away and he is unable to end things with her somehow. Vishal then said Madhurima has got a special place in his heart that he just can’t ignore for a long time.

Madhurima was asked to leave from the show in the Weekend special episode after she behaved violently with Vishal and threw water on him twice and also hit him with a frying pan. The duo was punished by Bigg Boss and was kept inside two separate prisons for two-and-a-half days before Salman came in the weekend episode and asked Madhurima to leave the house right away.

Shefali Jariwala, who’s often seen gelling well with Vishal at various occasions inside the house, asked him to focus on the closure. She told him that if he feels troubled with the way things have been running between him and Madhurima for the last few weeks, then he should have a clear conversation with her once he goes out of the house.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla got involved in a huge fight in the latest Elite club task over the way Vishal sat on the dummy horse. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!