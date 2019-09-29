With hardly 3 hours left for the Bigg Boss 13 premiere to go on air, fans anticipation is riding a hyperbole and adding to it was prospective contestant Rashmi Desai’s latest sizzling video. Setting fans on the edge with excitement, the promo gave a glimpse to Rashmi’s sexy performance on the song, Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Ditching her on-screen “sanskaari bahu” side, Rashmi can be seen donning a sultry maroon dress as she unleashed her sexy avatar. The video was captioned, “Dekhiye iss sanskari bahu ka hot avataar aaj raat 9 baje se #BiggBoss13 par! @BeingSalmanKhan @vivo_india #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan (sic)”.

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is all set to have its grand premiere on September 29. The premiere will witness various power-packed performances and twists. The names of the contestants are already doing rounds on social media increasing the anticipation among the viewers. As per the latest Pinkvilla report, actor Rashmi Desai, who is entering the show with her beau Arhaan Khan and is speculated to tie the knot inside the house, is the highest-paid celebrity on the show. As per the report, the actor will be paid a whopping amount of Rs 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay in the house.

The confirmed contestants are Wajid Khan, Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Dalljiet Kaur, Vivian Dsena, Arhaan Khan. The speculated names are Mugdha Godse, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Aalisha Panwar and Aditya Narayan among others.

