Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, the channel has shared a couple of videos of tonight’s episode on Instagram and Twitter and all the incidents which will happen. More importantly, viewers will see Salman Khan’s take on the happenings that took place last week. The host slams Arhaan Khan for saying ‘Rashami Desai Road par aagayi thi…Maine banaya usse’ then he comes to Hindustani Bhau as the contestants blame him for sleeping inside the house.

This week four contestants (Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla) have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house and this time looks like it is time for Hindustani Bhau to walk out of Bigg Boss 13.

According to various reports, Hindustani Bhau will be evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode because of the least number of votes. As per the Instagram update by Bigg Boss Khabri, it is Vikas Patakh aka Hindustani Bhau who is getting evicted tonight.

Bigg Boss is the most controversial reality show where every contestant aims to win the title (and the cash prize plus fame), and for that they can go to any extent. But as the format of the show, someone will have to bid adieu one day or the other.

Tonight’s episode will see few former contestants and family members of the contestants visiting the Bigg Boss 13 house while the inmates are in a freeze mode. Kamya Panjabi, Hiten Tejwani and Rashami’s brother Gaurav Desai will be seen coming on the show. Gaurav also looked unhappy and told his sister that she can never be on the road.