In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal makes a visit inside the house and asks contestants to reveal their vulnerabilities and any tragic incident they have been through in their life. Paras Chhabra reveals that he used to stammer during his childhood days and he was bullied for the same. He also reveals about his hair patch and what led him to lose his hair. He says that during his modelling days due to the usage of many products and heat used on the hair, he lost a lot of hair. He then decided to use a hair patch so that people do not get to know that he is bald.

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra tells Mahira that he is in love with her and wants her to make him her boyfriend and later husband. However, Mahira very subtly says no to him and says that they have ego and self-respect clash.



Earlier, during the task, his wig came off and it was revealed that he is actually bald and wears a wig to hide it. Paras has been attacked by many other participants for wearing a wig and promoting fake standards of beauty. He was first targeted by Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla who revealed that his hair is not natural. Later, Shefali Jariwala and Arhaan Khan were seen mocking him for sporting fake hair to look good.



Recently, Paras has sent a letter to his girlfriend Akanksha Puri claiming that he is using Mahira as a bait in the game. A source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Paras sent a letter to Puri in which he has said that the show likes the love angle and hence he is ‘using’ Mahira as his bait as she can be easily manipulated unlike Shehnaaz who is a stronger candidate and can flip anytime. Mahira is a ‘pyada’ for him to survive in the show and be noticed.”