In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan will be seen roasting the contestants for their bad behaviour with each other this week. In the latest promo shared on social media, the Dabanng star is seen upset on the inmates and specifically points out at Asim Riaz, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai fort their miserable behaviour.

In the promo, Salman slams Asim for calling Shukla’s father a ‘cry baby’ and then asks him if he knows where his father is. He then tells him that he is irritating and is looking like a nag on Indian television. He then shifts his focus to Shukla and tells him that he crosses all the limits when he is angry and his real personality comes out when he bursts out. Later, he slams Rashami for thinking that she has been shown on television negatively, then she may leave the house. Salman also asks Bigg Boss to open the gates for her to leave.

“Rashami, cameraman ko taane maar rahe ho. Aapko lagta hai ki aapko negatively portray kar rahe hai hum (Rashami, you are taunting the cameraman. You think we are portraying you negatively). So, I am telling you — I am opening the doors right now. You may please leave,” Salman said.

Not only this, but he is also seen calling out housemates Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla for abusing each other’s families. He even said Asim was “bloody irritating”.



Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be coming on the show for a fun-filled segment.



Earlier, it has been reported that Arhaan Khan has asked for Rashami’s house keys from the production team of Bigg Boss 13 as soon as he exited the house. He asked for the house keys from the production team immediately after exiting from the Bigg Boss 13 house, saying that he needs to crash in her house. His demand was refused by the team. After the production refused to give in, Arhaan reportedly threw a fit and asked them to book a room in a hotel because he had to fly out from the city the next day.