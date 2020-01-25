In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan slams Rashami Desai for calling Vishal Aditya Singh week. The Dabangg star asks the Dil Se Dil Tak actor if she thinks that Vishal is strong or weak and she says that she feels he is a weak contender in the house. He then tells Vishal that your close friends in the house only think that he is weak. He then reveals that Vishal is safe and has fetched more votes than Rashami. He then advises her to stay focus on her game and her survival in the game so that she doesn’t get evicted from the house.

The revelation leaves Rashami in surprise and gets worried about being in the bottom two.

Watch the promo here:



Meanwhile, singer Himesh Reshammiya enters the house and asks for a cup of tea from Mahira Sharma. She could not find the packet of tea leaves and then the singer reveals that Rashami has hit a bowl of tea leaves and then requests her to give to Mahira so that she can make tea for him. This leaves Sidharth and Mahira in a surprise and they taunt Rashami for hiding it.

Also, Salman will lash out at Sidharth and Asim for their dirty fight this week along. He also says that he will throw both of them out of the house due to their aggressive behaviour. He also asks Bigg Boss to open the door and gives the ‘Macho men’ opportunity to finish their fight, hit each other and finish it then and there and if they are in a position to come inside then they can enter the house again.



Now, as per the latest reports, Shefali Jarriwala will be evicted from the house this week.