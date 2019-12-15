In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan will be seen announcing the second name of the contestant who will get evicted this weekend as he announced about the double eviction last night. Surprisingly, he will announce Shehnaaz Gill’s name as she has got the least votes. In a promo video shared by the channel, we see Salman Khan showing the door to Shehnaaz Gill as he announces her name for eviction.

As soon as Shehnaaz comes to know about the eviction, she breaks down on hearing her name and refuses to believe Salman’s verdict. Being titled as the entertainer of the house, Shehnaaz gets up and shows her disappointment with the audience. Vikas Gupta, who is playing as Devoleena’s proxy on the show tells Shehnaaz that it is a prank.

On hearing this, Salman Khan says to him that he said twice about her eviction but you guys are misunderstanding it to be a prank. Shehnaaz starts crying out loud terribly and tell him that she did not entertain the house for just four days and her name has come for eviction.

Then Salman Khan says after listening to Shehnaaz, “Ab out ho gayi ho toh out ho gayi Shehnaaz, Ab ye drama karne ka kya fayda.” The main door opens for her but she refuses to leave the house.

