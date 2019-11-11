Bigg Boss 13 witnessed the first wild card contestant’s eviction during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. Tehseen Poonawalla was eliminated from the house even though he managed to keep up with show in his first week. However, it is not the votes that had lead to the eviction of Tehseen. As per the reports, organisers had received the call from his lawyers urging them to connect with him regarding some urgent issues.

A source close to Tehseen said, “Tehseen at present is busy with contractual formalities & shall shortly issue his official statement before heading back to Delhi tonight.”

After his eviction, he spoke to News 18 and said, “It was great, it was amazing, from the contestants, to the host, to the channel, everyone were great.”

He also revealed that he was a surprise choice for the show and said, “I was offered this show so I took it. I wanted to experience it, I wanted to do something out of my comfort zone and this show was out of my comfort zone.”

“We fought but we were also friends. We were two friends before the fight and we were two friends after the fight”, he added.

On participating in Bigg Boss, he said, “Viewers were familiar with their faces, yet the amount of the love I have received in this very short span of time on the show is incredible, truly incredible. My inbox has been flooded with messages. Early today, I was told that I was trending on twitter nationwide. What else would I have expected, this is incredible. I am not someone from entertainment industry and still I am trending.”

Talking about his eviction, he said, “’I was evicted and that’s it. Yes, I do have some pending work but it has nothing to do with my eviction. Now, that I have got evicted I will catch up with my work.”