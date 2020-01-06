Bigg Boss season 13 is a month away from its grand finale and the house has become a battlefield with new and old fights emerging each day. The war is not only fought between the male contestants, but it is also fought between the couples. Well, there is already a split between lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. Initially, the two maintained a steady friendship but after a month, the two became enemies and are always seen screaming at each other during a fight.

Madhurima Tuli lost her temper and did something which she should not do. After Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli got into a huge argument, things started escalating as Madhurima hit Vishal with slippers and even abused him.

After explaining in the confession room, Bigg Boss says that it is their personal issue. Vishal then says that now either Madhurima or he will stay in the house. Bigg Boss then announces in front of the housemates that it’s the last chance to decide who will leave the house out of the two- respecting their decision.

Meanwhile, the makers leave the decision on inmates to vote between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal and with the majority of votes she got evicted from the house.