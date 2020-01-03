Bigg Boss season 13 is a month away from its grand finale and the house has become a battlefield with new and old fights emerging each day. But the war is not only fought between the housemates, but it is also fought in the digital world. It is Twitter wars that fans kick-start to support their favourite housemate after he or she gets into an ugly spat with someone, to put the other one down. Well, there is already a split between close friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Initially, the two maintained a steady friendship but after a month, the two became enemies and are always seen screaming at each other during a fight.
After Asim and Shukla’s fight, Sidharth Shukla fans have started to come out in his support again and started a new trend with #WinnerSid. Sidharth is playing the game quite well. In spite of all the fights with the inmates and having temper issues, fans are in awe of Mr Shukla and are wanting him to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. Apart from fans, Siddharth is liked by many popular celebrities. Actors namely Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth, Vindu Dara Singh and Arshi Khan, who have been rooting for Siddharth, tweeted using #WinnerSid.
Yesterday, Asim Riaz fans also began a trend #StopPortrayingAsimNegative, to extend support him and looks like it is now time for Sidharth Shukla fans to give them a befitting reply.