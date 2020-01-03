Bigg Boss season 13 is a month away from its grand finale and the house has become a battlefield with new and old fights emerging each day. But the war is not only fought between the housemates, but it is also fought in the digital world. It is Twitter wars that fans kick-start to support their favourite housemate after he or she gets into an ugly spat with someone, to put the other one down. Well, there is already a split between close friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Initially, the two maintained a steady friendship but after a month, the two became enemies and are always seen screaming at each other during a fight.

After Asim and Shukla’s fight, Sidharth Shukla fans have started to come out in his support again and started a new trend with #WinnerSid. Sidharth is playing the game quite well. In spite of all the fights with the inmates and having temper issues, fans are in awe of Mr Shukla and are wanting him to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. Apart from fans, Siddharth is liked by many popular celebrities. Actors namely Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth, Vindu Dara Singh and Arshi Khan, who have been rooting for Siddharth, tweeted using #WinnerSid.

BB 13 ka winner kon #WinnerSid — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 3, 2020

Kitna bhi negative bol do jitega toh Shukla hi #WinnerSid — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 3, 2020

Chahe Nich kaho galeech kaho CHHAkKA tak keh diya… par #WinnerSid hai aur hamesha rahega 🥳 @sidharth_shukla — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 3, 2020

What Sid gave you; 1. TRP

2. Reasons to smile

3. SidNaaz Chemistry 4. Supported newbie Asim, Aarti, Sana

5. Changed views about Gender equality 7. Showed you friendship

6. Showed how a Man should be in life ? Today we all are proud to be his fan.#WinnerSid @RealVinduSingh — ❤️SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC❤️ (@Sidfc7) January 3, 2020

Once a Sher always a Sher @sidharth_shukla#WinnerSid Trending with 1.03 M Tweet in India. pic.twitter.com/B42SRgnIvJ — Parveen #SidNaaz (@parveenkdm) January 3, 2020



Yesterday, Asim Riaz fans also began a trend #StopPortrayingAsimNegative, to extend support him and looks like it is now time for Sidharth Shukla fans to give them a befitting reply.