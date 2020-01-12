Actor Arti Singh, in the latest episode on Bigg Boss 13, revealed that she was sexually harassed at the age of 13 by a domestic help at her Lucknow house. The actor came out with her story after acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal enter the house and encouraged the contestants to speak out about the personal traumas from the past. Now, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Arti’s family members reacted to the incident that the actor shared in the episode.

Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah expressed their shock over the incident. They revealed that they were ‘deeply hurt’ to realise how Arti never shared the incident with them. Kashmera talked to Pinkvilla in her latest interview and said neither she nor Krushna had any idea about what Arti spoke about in the show. Kashmera said she felt ‘devastated’ and wanted to ‘kill the person’ who attempted to rape Arti. She was quoted saying, “I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family.”

In the weekend ka vaar episode that aired recently, Arti revealed that she was alone in the house when their domestic help tried to push himself on her. She said she tried to run away and got bruised but the man didn’t leave her and kept the doors and the windows shut. Arti said she then jumped off the second floor of her building as it was the only way out and got rescued. The actor added that she started having panic attacks after the incident and also slipped into depression and it was only after many years that she could garner the courage to speak out.