Actors Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal have parted ways after five years of relationship. The couple, who participated in reality show Power Couple together, got engaged in the year 2017 but decided to call off their engagement recently. The news was confirmed by both of them to a leading daily. While Maheck revealed that she had walked out of the relationship, Ashmit requested for his privacy and said he won’t like to say anything more than that they have broken up.

Both Ashmit and Maheck are former Bigg Boss contestants. While the former participated in season 3 of the controversial reality show and made waves for his chemistry with Pakistani star Veena Malik, Maheck was the runner up of season 5. As per a source close to The Times of India, Ashmit and Maheck were planning to have a destination wedding this year but they started having ‘compatibility issues’ in between that led to the separation.

The source was quoted saying, “Compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways.” The duo engaged in 2017 and announced the news on social media with loved-up pictures. While Ashmit simply wrote ‘she said yes’, Maheck excitedly wrote ‘He stole my heart, so I’m going to steal his last name. I said yes.’ They were in a steady relationship and were known as happy lovebirds among their friends and family members.

Maheck has also deleted all the lovey-dovey posts she made for Ashmit in the past. The only pictures that feature him and Ashmit together in one frame are from the promotion of their film Nirdosh that released last year.