The wait is finally over as the dramatic and controversial journey of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 hosted by Kiccha Sudeep has come to an end. Shine Shetty lifted the trophy defeating Kuri Prathap, Vasuki Vaibhav Shashi. He got emotional and thanked fans for their support. Many fans predicted Shetty’s win and most of the Bigg Boss inmates called him their favourite. Bigg Boss Kannada 7 kick-started on October 13th 2019 with Kiccha Sudeepa continued to host the show. The show, which returned to the small screen with ‘only-celeb’ format consisted of 18 primary contestants, who entered the house during the grand premiere of the season.

As per the source, the prize money for the winner is Rs. 60 lacs and an additional amount of Rs. 1 lac will be awarded for making into the finale. The runner up will be rewarded with Rs. 6 lac.

Shine Shetty is an Indian actor, anchor, singer and Television personality who predominantly works in the Kannada and Tulu film industries. His debut Tulu film was ‘Kudla Cafe’ which was released in 2016. The same year he also debuted to Kannada film industry through ‘Asthitva’ which is a Kannada thriller film directed by Nuthan Umesh, who had earlier directed Krishnan Marriage Story. Before venturing into the big screen, he also acted in 2013′ ‘Meera Madhava’ Kannada serial, which gave him prominence in the industry.

Shetty’s journey in the house has been a roller-coaster ride. He was in the controversies for his anger management issues. However, despite everything, he performed well in tasks and impressed everyone. As a result, he was declared as the winner.