The much-awaited premiere episode of Bigg Boss is all set to be on air after a few hours from now. And, actor Ameesha Patel, who is the ‘malkin’ of the house, will be seen spicing up the show this time. She recently took to her Instagram account to share a promo in which, she is looking absolutely hot. In the video, she can be seen dancing sensually on the song Ram Chaahe Leela Chaahe from the movie Ram Leela.

The promo states that a new Avatar of superstar Ameesha Patel will be seen in the 13th season of Bigg Boss. In this short 22 seconds video, Salman Khan, who is again going to be the host of the show, is asking Ameesha “Aap yahan rone ke liye aayin hain ya rulaane ke liye”. To this Ameesha replies, “Bass thoda sa haq zamaane ke liye”. She also hints that few contestants may get their love of life inside the house.

Watch out the video yourself:

Catch the launch episode of Big Boss 13 today at 9pm .. on colors tv channel 👍🏻👍🏻💖💖🌟💥💥 pic.twitter.com/vbkaDlzRw7 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 29, 2019

Well, all this only hints to one thing, Bigg Boss season 13 is going to be extremely entertaining like always. And, as the host of the show Salman said in one of the promos released recently, this season, some new twists and drama are going to be witnessed.

Talking of twist, luxurious house of Bigg Boss will have only celebrities as the contestants this time. And, Ameesha is definitely going to a surprise element. Apparently, she is going to be a secret revealer in the show. In one of the promos, she can be seen boldly saying, “Kiski banungi humraaz, kiske kholungi raaz… arahi hu big boss ke ghar aise avatar me, sab ki bandh ho jayegi awaaz.”

Well, to clear all the speculations, just stick to your TV tonight at 9 PM. Some of the contestants that you may see on the premier show today include Ashwini Koul, Karan Oberoi, Dalljiet Kaur, Arti Singh, and Koena Mitra.