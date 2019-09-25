As Bigg Boss Tamil 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan is reaching closer to the grand finale, the tasks in the house are getting harder as the contestants are prepared to do anything it takes to secure their position in the final week. Social media is flooded with promo videos of the upcoming episode and there are rumors doing rounds that Kavin has walked out of the house.

According to the latest video shared by Vijay Television on Twitter, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 promo shows Kavin gets up from the sofa while the rest of the contestants are shocked to see him. He can be seen leaving the house with Rs 5 lakh cash. The reason is not yet revealed yet and let’s wait for the right information from the channel.

Watch the viral video of Bigg Boss Tamil 3:

It is that time of the show where the contestants are asked to take a certain amount of money and walk out. We are just hoping Kavin has taken the right decision.

The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will get Rs 50 Lakhs. The nominated contestants are Kavin, Sherin, Losliya, Tharshan and Sandy. Mugen has already won a ticket to finale week and is the first finalist of the show.

In the last episode, the housemates were seen enjoying the cooking task with Tharshan Thiyagarajah as a chef. They later indulged in the fun activity of bursting balloons by sitting on it and Tharshan wins the task by collecting maximum chits.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 was started on 23 June 2019 with 17 contestants. The house was erected in Chembarambakkam, Chennai and this year the theme of the house is Chettinad.