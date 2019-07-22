Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 kicked off on Sunday night and Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted the premiere show. While the format of the show remained the same with a slight change in the voting system, various celebrities were introduced as the contestants on the show. With the diverse list of contestants on the show, it seems like this season will be an interesting one. Some of the familiar faces such as Varun Sandesh, Sheru, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza, Hema, Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Shiva Jyothi, Ravi Krishna and Ashu Reddy among others were locked up inside the house.

Here we bring you the full list of contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu:

Baba Bhaskar:

Baba Bhaskar is a choreographer in Tamil film industry and has worked in hit films such as Rajinikanth’s Petta (2019), Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (2018), Kaappaan (2019), Pathungi Paayanum Thala. He has also worked on Tamil film Singham(2010) for which he has bagged Filmfare Best Choreography award.

Jaffar Babu:

Jaffar Baby is a journalist and input editor at TV9. During his span of a career, he has interviewed several celebrities and politicians.

Punarnavi Bhoopalam:

Punarnavi Bhoopalam is an actor in the south cinema industry and has played supporting roles in films such as Uyyala Jampala, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (2015), Manasuku Nachindhi (2018).

Mahesh Vitta:

Mahesh Vitta is a comic actor and has tickled many funny bones. He has been featured on Paper Boy (2018), Karishnarjuna Yuddham and web series Fun Bucket.

Varun Sandesh:

Varun Sandesh is an Indian-American actor. He has been featured on films such as Happy Days, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Maro Charitra, Chammak Challo, D for Dopidi.

Ashu Reddy:

Ashu Reddy is a social media influencer and has over five lakh followers on Instagram. She is definitely an interesting contestant on the show.

Sreemukhi:

Sreemukhi is a well-known television anchor and has also starred in Prema Ishq Kaadhal. She has also been featured on films such as Julai, Nenu Sailaja. She has hosted shows such as Adurs and Super Singer 9. In 2015, she hosted South Indian International Movie Awards along with Rana Daggubati. She has also acted in Tamil film Ettuthikkum Madhayaanai and Kannada film Chandrika.

Hema Kolla:

Hema Kollais a well known Tollywood actor and has a wide experience as a comedian and character artist. She has featured in over 185 films. Recently, she has spoken against the allegations raised at the Bigg Boss organisers. She even questioned why Nagarjuna would be involved if something unethical is taking place.

Ravi Krishna:

Ravi Krishna is an actor and has made his debut with 7G Rainbow Colony. He starred in several films such as Sukran, Ponniyin Selvan, Kedi, Brahmanandam Drama Company, Netru Indru Naalai, Ninna Nedu Repu, Kadhalna Summa Illai, Aaranya Kaanda.

Himaja Reddy:

Himaja Reddy is an actor who has starred in various films in supporting roles. She has featured on Telugu films such as Shivam, Nenu Sailaja, Mahanubhavudu, Spyder, Vunnadi Okate Zindagi, and Chitralahari.

Rohini Noni:

Rohini Noni is an emerging actor in the Telugu industry. She is currently being featured on television show Koncham Ishtam Koncham Kashtam.

Rahul Sipligunj:

Rahul Sipligunj is a playback and folk singer and has lent his voice to songs such as agajaathi, Nuvvaitavra Langa, Poor Boy, Mangamma among others. He has also been featured on several films such as Eega, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Sudigadu, Lie and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

Vishu Reddy:

Vishu Reddy began his career as a model and bagged the title of Mr South India pageant in 2009. He made his debut with Josh (2009) and has featured in the role of a villain in Mehbooba (2018).

Savitri:

Savitri was initial a newsreader and later rose to fame after she hosted the TV show Teenmar.