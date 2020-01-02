Like most stars in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan also jetted out of the city to celebrate New Year with family. The actor posted a set of new photos on Instagram in which she is seen relaxing in a pool while having her lavish breakfast for the day. As revealed in the post itself, Sara has gone to the Maldives with her family and having the best time of her life there.

After posting a few pictures in which she was seen posing with her brother – Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara took to Instagram on Thursday to release some more pictures of herself. Wearing a blue coloured bikini, Sara looks hot in the pictures. In one frame, she is seen holding a cupcake and that’s what the caption on her post is all about. The caption on the actor’s post reads, “Verified

Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast 🧁

If only days like this could last 🧿☀️

🦩💗💓🌊

#floatingbreakfast #thirstythursday” (sic)

While her dad and his wife-Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to ring in New Year festivities amid snow at the Swiss Alps, Sara chose sea over snow. The actor looked gorgeous in all her photos.

Meanwhile, it’s going to be a busy year for Sara with two releases in the first half of the year. The actor will be beginning her year with a film opposite Kartik Aaryan. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is slated to hit the screens as the big Valentine’s Day release. Next up her sleeve is the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.