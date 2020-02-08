If there’s a Bollywood couple that is completely smitten with each other, it is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The power Jodi recently gave fans another reason to swoon over during weekends. Making the Internet instantly go “awww” is a series of selfies trending currently that gives an insight into their intimacy amidst the busy schedule. Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of the two cuddlings up in front of the camera. She captioned, “My Love ❤️ #monkeylove”.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016, and since then they have been giving relationship goals to their fans.

Have a look here:

View this post on Instagram My Love ❤️ #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 7, 2020 at 7:26am PST



On the professional front, Bipasha will be next seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt. It also features Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in important roles.

As for Karan, the actor is back on the small screen after a hiatus of five years. Leaving small screen all stirred up and waiting on the edge to see him perform the epic role, Mr Bajaj, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Karan has now left fans glued to television screens with his performance. Essaying the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj, a character that’s considered one of the most stylish and loved figures on the small screen, Karan, who is also popular for playing Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gaye, called this a ‘big part’ and said he’s going to meet Ronit and give him a tight hug in an interview earlier. Ronit essayed the character in the previous version of the show.