The Rajasthan High Court has sent fresh notices to Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh on a plea filed by the government against the acquittal in the Blackbuck poaching case. The hearing will take place after eight weeks. This comes over seven months after the four actors were acquitted in the said case, while Salman Khan was convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two Blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain. Salman was later granted bail after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail.

On April 5, the Bharat actor was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two Blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

The court, however, acquitted Salman’s co-stars- Saif, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali, and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh – due to lack of evidence.

Following the court’s order, the Bishnoi Sabha decided to appeal against the acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.

The actors were accused of poaching a black-buck while shooting for the movie, Hum Sath Sath Hain in 1998. Along with Salman, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu too were accused of poaching blackbucks during the shoot of their film in Jodhpur. Reportedly, two of these endangered species, those are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, had been killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.

All the actors were in a Gypsy that night with Salman Khan when they spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them. The lawyer said, “The blackbuck that Salman killed is an endangered species and is protected under the Indian Wildlife Act.”

However, in January 2017, Salman had pleaded not guilty and had said in a statement, “Only the first forensic report of Dr. Nepalia saying that the animal died of ‘natural causes’ was true and the rest of the evidence is false.”