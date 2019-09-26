We have always seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui in dark and closer-to life roles but this time, in ‘Bole Chudiyan’ he is essaying the role of a romantic boy which you must have not imagined. Nawazuddin will be seen as Tamanna Bhatia’s secret admirer in the flick shared its teaser on social media. The story of Bole Chudiyan is inspired by true-life events of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In the 29-second teaser, the actor is seen following his lady love everywhere and doing silly stuff just to grab her attention. The leading lady does agree to spend time with Nawazuddin. Nawaz shared the teaser on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Ab apun ko life me koi lafda nahi chahiye basss romance aur family… here is the glimpse of #BoleChudiyan.”

After watching the trailer fans were quite surprised to see the Sacred Games actor in a sweet and mellow, romantic film. One of the users commented “Ye Kis Line Mein Aaaa Gaye Bhai Aap (What a different space have you joined)?”

Watch the teaser of Bole Chudiyan here:

The romantic drama, which will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. The film has been extensively shot in Rajasthan. Nawazuddin has also crooned a rap song ‘Swaggy Chudiyan’, the teaser of which has been released before.

Watch here:

Earlier, Mouni Roy was roped in to play the main lead opposite the actor but was replaced by Tamannaah.

Recently, the ‘Badlapur’ actor wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan’s debut film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He also joined the cast of ‘Housefull 4’ for a song.