Actor Priyanka Chopra‘s latest picture has gone viral on the internet triggering #PriyankaChopra on Twitter. The photo shows her smoking a cigarette while her husband Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra are seen puffing a cigar on a yacht ride. Now, people on social media have called out the actor for being hypocritic. It was only last year that she came out with an ad campaign in which she revealed that she had been suffering from asthma since the age of five. However, now with her new picture, people are wondering if puffing a cigarette is really good for someone who has asthma.

Several memes and jokes are being shared on social media bashing PC. She was also scrunitised for enjoying fireworks at her wedding last year after promoting no-crackers campaign during Diwali earlier. In her asthma ad last year, she was seen talking about how the disease never stopped her from achieving the highs in her career.

The heavy trolling began when the picture first appeared online. One user tweeted, “So sweet – Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the asthma she developed on Diwali,” while another wrote, “Dear Indians please don’t burst crackers for Diwali since Priyanka Chopra has Asthma.” Check out a few posts here:

#PriyankaChopra Teachers: We should not smoke, drink. Those are bad habits Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/id0NBnREgs — Sarcastic Tweets™ (@Sarcastic_DNA) July 21, 2019

It’s your life, It’s your choice… But why this Hypocrisy#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/Qk81lS1qM2 — Conspiracy Theorist (@OnlyMindGames) July 21, 2019

Priyanka Chopra : I have asthma so I don’t like to celebrate #Diwali with crackers and not to use crackers. Viewers Now : Then why you smoking. She : It’s my Choice. #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/V5Zb1EXs28 — Krishna (@AtheistKrishnaa) July 21, 2019

#PriyankaChopra giving comments on diwali to not use firecrackers and all & I have asthma people like me suffer during diwali and blabla Pic 1. Firecrackers on her wedding

Pic 2. Smoking cigarette Now this cigarette won’t affect you and the firecrackers didn’t harm to anyone pic.twitter.com/ZYYm8eRuaO — Anurag Tiwari (@AnuragT82299142) July 21, 2019

The asthma Priyanka Chopra developed on Diwali has been cured and she is absolutely fine. Now she is smoking cigarette to get asthma back so that she could again ask people to not burn crackers in Diwali’s pollution free advertisement.#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/j19Hw3BLd6 — 🖤A̶ɱเƭ🖤 (@Cr7SRK_) July 21, 2019

priyanka Chopra is so professional that she’s smoking to get asthma back so that she could say that she suffered from asthma in #Diwali smoke free Advertisement 😆😂 #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/iRHpgjH2P5 — Pheonix Orion (@ThhoughtCaptain) July 21, 2019

The curious case of #PriyankaChopra Pic 1: When In Bollywood, Asthma campaign. Pic 2: When In Hollywood, Who’s got the weed. pic.twitter.com/SXVd52sEUQ — irfan ⟟⍀⎎⏃⋏ (@simplyirfan) July 21, 2019

I think she is smoking Patanjali Cigarette.

No Cause. Just have it.#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/VBA8CAubOh — Rk Sharma (@_the_rk) July 21, 2019

#PriyankaChopra logic: Firecrackers in Diwali can worsen your Asthma

CIGARETTES CANNOT !! Me: pic.twitter.com/EYGc1xKT17 — Bhartiya Socrates (@ind_pol_noob) July 21, 2019

Priyanka is currently holidaying with the family on a yacht as part of her extended birthday celebrations. Earlier, a few pictures of her surfaced online in which she was seen celebrating her birthday with Nick and sister Parineeti Chopra.