Actor Priyanka Chopra‘s latest picture has gone viral on the internet triggering #PriyankaChopra on Twitter. The photo shows her smoking a cigarette while her husband Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra are seen puffing a cigar on a yacht ride. Now, people on social media have called out the actor for being hypocritic. It was only last year that she came out with an ad campaign in which she revealed that she had been suffering from asthma since the age of five. However, now with her new picture, people are wondering if puffing a cigarette is really good for someone who has asthma.
Several memes and jokes are being shared on social media bashing PC. She was also scrunitised for enjoying fireworks at her wedding last year after promoting no-crackers campaign during Diwali earlier. In her asthma ad last year, she was seen talking about how the disease never stopped her from achieving the highs in her career.
The heavy trolling began when the picture first appeared online. One user tweeted, “So sweet – Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the asthma she developed on Diwali,” while another wrote, “Dear Indians please don’t burst crackers for Diwali since Priyanka Chopra has Asthma.” Check out a few posts here:
Priyanka is currently holidaying with the family on a yacht as part of her extended birthday celebrations. Earlier, a few pictures of her surfaced online in which she was seen celebrating her birthday with Nick and sister Parineeti Chopra.