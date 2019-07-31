It’s been 10 years since actors Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone came out with a love story that touched many hearts – Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. Now, 10 years after the love story ruled the hearts of the audience, the director is gearing up for another love story which is believed to be the sequel to Love Aaj Kal. Titled Aaj Kal, the film features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. While the fans are excited to draw similarities and comparisons between the two film, Saif is not ready to accept that the two films have any relation between them.

In his latest interview with a daily, the actor refused to believe that Imtiaz is trying to take any legacy forward with Aaj Kal. He said that both the films belong to Imtiaz but he doesn’t believe that either he or Sara see the story in continuation. The actor added that if the story had developed in a continuation to the previous Love Aaj Kal, he would have been thinking of producing Aaj Kal for Sara himself.

Saif told Hindustan Times: “I don’t see it as a continuation. If it had been, I think that’s a producer’s thought, and I probably would have produced it for her or something like that.” He added that it’s such a beautiful love story that Imtiaz should be making a film under the franchise after every few years. “That’s just not how it has come about. Imtiaz should probably try and make one of these every 10 years, calling it Aaj Kal with different actors! I’m hoping it is a different story, though,” said Saif.

Saif is a doting father and is always full of praises for his kids. Talking about Sara, the actor said, “If Sara is a part of it, I see no relation between the two movies. Maybe that’s because I don’t view the profession as legacy-based. I just think she is a really interesting personality on screen. Sara is very smart, and has her own lovely ideas about things; so it’s refreshing to talk to her.”

Further, coming back to Aaj Kal and people’s perception that Sara is taking his legacy forward with the second part of the Imtiaz Ali-film, Saif said that he doesn’t think of the film like that. He said, “I think, if anything, it’s Imtiaz’s franchise and his legacy that perhaps he is taking forward. I was just a part of it, I don’t think LAK is my legacy at all. I don’t think of it as Sara taking the franchise forward.”