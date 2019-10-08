Actor Shraddha Kapoor wasn’t the first choice to star opposite actor Varun Dhawan in Remo D’Souza‘s dance film Street Dancer. After Katrina Kaif backed out from the film and featured in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Shraddha was approached by the makers to wear her dancing shoes again. While both Katrina and Varun have talked about the change in the cast in the past, now Shraddha commented on the same and revealed that the development didn’t affect her.

Shraddha talked to entertainment portal Pinkvilla and said she couldn’t work in the Saina Nehwal-biopic due to some reasons, therefore, getting back into the dancing zone helped her. The actor said she was happy to be reuniting with her ‘ABCD-gang’ and preparing to show some moves on-screen. Shraddha added that dance is one of the things that makes her feel happier in life, therefore, the offer of doing Street Dancer came as a breather.

Shraddha was quoted saying, “Ultimately I feel like there are so many reasons. Like I couldn’t do Saina (Saina Nehwal’s biopic) for whatever reasons and these things happen. Eventually, I think it is what you are happy with. I was super thrilled that I came on board for Street Dancer 3D. I love to dance. It’s one of my most favourite things in the world. So I was super excited to get back on Street Dancer and be with my old gang — my ABCD 2 gang.”

Shraddha went on to reveal that her character in the film is different and she was excited to perform it. “Characterisation is super different and very very exciting. So, I was only happy about it. And for whatever reason am in the film, I’ve had a great time. I am very happy,” she said.

Street Dancer also features Nora Fatehi apart from Varun and Shraddha. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it’s gearing up to hit the screens as the big Republic Day release on January 24.