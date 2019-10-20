Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to impress the audience with their amazing chemistry. Another incident that proves Ranveer and Deepika are made for each other couple involves the striking social media PDA between the actors. Recently, when Ranveer posted a picture of himself flaunting another peppy look on Instagram, Deepika took no time to acknowledge the post and asked her husband where he was going. Her comment read, “going where?🤔” and Ranveer answered it in his desi style. He answered his loving wife with an equally interesting comment. The actor wrote, “Jahan tum le chalo.” Check out this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 19, 2019 at 4:10am PDT

Ranveer and Deepika’s social media banter is a hit and their fans often lookout for such interesting conversations between the two actors to celebrate the #DeepVeer bond. Earlier, a throwback picture that Ranveer posted went viral on social media. It showed Ranveer and Deepika on the sets of their first film together – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The photo featured Ranveer looking at Deepika’s waist in a candid moment. He uploaded the picture on Instagram to recall how he has had his eyes only for Deepika for the last few years now. The picture once again showed the lovely chemistry between the two. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

On the work front, after featuring in three mainstream films together, Ranveer and Deepika are once again going to be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The film is spearheaded by Ranveer in the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika plays the role of Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the movie. Even though she has a brief appearance in the film, the fans can’t wait to see their favourite star couple on screen again.