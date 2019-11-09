After a long wait, the Supreme Court has finally given the verdict over the pending Ram Janbhooomi and Babri Masjid land dispute that covers 2.77 acres of land. The court has awarded the argued land in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple to Hindus and has even stated that the Muslims will get an alternative land within the city to build a mosque. Hailing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Koena Mitra took to social media to hail the verdict and urged to maintain peace in their neighbourhood.

While Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “Humble request to all concerned, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind”, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Welcome the fair verdict over the #AyodhyaCase by Hon. Supreme Court. Finally, the long-pending issue will be resolved now.”

Check out Bollywood reactions here:

#AYODHYAVERDICT hail Supreme Court! Let the needful be done. Now moving towards working on issues that will help our nation become the BEST place to LIVE in. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2019

Welcome the fair verdict over the #AyodhyaCase by Hon. Supreme Court. Finally the long pending issue will be resolved now. 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 9, 2019

No one could have said it better than the great father of our nation! Let us honour the Mahatma by keeping peace and staying united always 🙏#RamMandir #BabriMasjid #AyodhyaJudgment #AyodhaVerdict pic.twitter.com/9Q5VPAgZy6 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 9, 2019

This is a time for peace and healing. Let’s be sensitive to each other and build a more inclusive and unified India 🇮🇳 #AYODHYAVERDICT — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) November 9, 2019

My dear Indians, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. We all need to heal together and move on from this as one nation !! 🇮🇳 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) November 9, 2019

Humble request to all concerned , please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 9, 2019



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, appealed for peace, saying that the issue was not ‘a matter of victory or loss.’ Appeals for peace and respect for the top court, whichever way it goes, were also made by various top politicians, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and religious leaders from both sides.

The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019



The top court judgement came amid heightened security across the country. While educational institutes in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been closed till November 11, Ayodhya, which is the epicenter of the entire issue, was turned into a fortress. Section 144 was been put in place across Uttar Pradesh.

The day-to-day hearings in the case started on August 6. The top court concluded its hearings and reserved its verdict on October 16.